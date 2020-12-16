A woman has been jailed for life for murdering her infant daughter by deliberately scalding her and leaving her “screaming”

Katie Crowder deliberately hurt 19-month-old Gracie at their home in Mansfield in March and delayed getting help, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Prosecutors said Gracie suffered burns that covered 65% of her body and was left for at least an hour.

Her severe injuries could not have been caused accidentally, they added.

Crowder, 26, of Wharmby Avenue, denied murdering Gracie on 6 March but was found guilty earlier this month following a trial.

She was ordered to serve at least 21 years in prison on Wednesday.

Judge Jeremy Baker, sentencing, said: “What happened to Gracie on that Friday morning is as distressing as it is tragic.

“It is apparent from the jury’s verdict that you poured a significant quantity of scalding water on Gracie’s face and body.