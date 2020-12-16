Detectives investigating a shooting on Middleton Road in Hackney on Monday, 14 December have charged a man with multiple offences

Reuel Briscoe, 28 of no fixed address was charged on Wednesday, 16 December with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 17 December.

A 25-year-old man who suffered a head injury remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting Cad 7439/14Dec. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.