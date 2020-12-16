Home » Detectives investigating a shooting on Middleton Road in Hackney on Monday, 14 December have charged a man with multiple offences
December 17, 2020
Reuel Briscoe, 28  of no fixed address was charged on Wednesday, 16 December with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 17 December.

A 25-year-old man who suffered a head injury remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting Cad 7439/14Dec. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. 

