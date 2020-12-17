Sheffield drug dealer sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison

A Sheffield street dealer who used an associate’s car to store his drugs has been sentenced to over three years in prison.

Ali Abdulkader, 21, of Vernon Street, was sentenced to 45 months at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (15 December) after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at a previous hearing.

In 2018, officers carried out a drugs warrant on Buckenham Street in the city, searching both the property and a car parked outside; inside the vehicle were 146 packages of crack cocaine and 46 wraps of heroin. A forensic examination found the wrappings covered in Abdulkader’s DNA.

Days later, officers recovered heroin and 22 wraps of crack cocaine which had been thrown into a bush during a pursuit.

Again, Abdulkader’s DNA was found on the packaging.

PC Gareth Webb, from Sheffield’s Tasking Team, said: “When the 21-year-old was arrested, messages on his phone made it clear that he was a prolific street dealer.

“This is a great result, Abdulkader was a known member of an organised crime group and dealing Class A drugs right across Burngreave. He initially denied any knowledge of the drugs, but this changed when he was presented with the evidence against him before trial.