Can you help officers reunite stolen dog, Molly, with her owners?

Police in Sheffield are asking for your help after a dog was stolen from an address in the Wincobank area.

Molly, a young Bullmastiff, is reported to have been stolen on 14 November at around 1pm from a back garden in Hawkshead Road.

The offenders are believed to have fled in a white Ford Connect van with three alloy wheels and one steel wheel.

After exhausting all other lines of enquiry, police are now asking for your help. Can you help us reunite Molly with her heartbroken owners?

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Have you seen a dog matching the description for sale in the area?