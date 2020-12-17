A convicted killer has been recaptured by police after absconding from an open prison

Lewis Daniel Thornton, 29, who was convicted of manslaughter at Wolverhampton Crown Court in 2016, left HMP Sudbury on 5 December and failed to return along with two other men.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said he had now been found in the West Midlands area.

The two other inmates, Daniel Gerald Ferris and Rory Allen, remain at large.

Ferris, 30, (pictured left below) was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court of robbery in 2018 and has links to the Birmingham area.

Allen, 33, was convicted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin at Worcester Crown Court in 2018.

He has “Tug” tattooed on his right arm and has links to the Birmingham, Walsall and Wolverhampton areas.

Officers said anyone who sees either of the men is asked to contact police immediately quoting reference 906 of 5 December.