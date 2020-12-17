Two men have been sentenced following the death of a man in Falmouth in May

Liam Bastow, 25, and Kane Coggin, 27, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 25-year-old Aaron Pill on 5 May at an earlier hearing but were found guilty of murder by the jury at Truro Crown Court on 2 December.

Bastow, of Avalon Close, Mylor Bridge, has been sentenced to life in prison to serve a minimum of 21 years in prison.

Coggin, of Meadowbank, Mylor Bridge, has been sentenced to life in prison to serve a minimum of 21 years in prison.

The court heard that emergency services had been called to Aaron Pill’s home address in Tresawle Road shortly after midnight on Tuesday 5 May. Aaron had been found by a young family member, unconscious and covered in blood, having sustained a single stab wound to his abdomen. He was confirmed deceased at the scene a short time later by emergency service staff.

CCTV from the doorbell showed Bastow and Coggin, wearing face coverings and baseball caps, arrive at the property shortly before 10pm on the night of 4 May. The two men forced their way into the house where they attacked Aaron, which resulted in him sustaining the fatal stab wound. Later that day, two knives were located in a nearby post box and seized by police – the victim’s blood was detected on both weapons and Coggin’s DNA was also found on the knife used in the attack.

Initial police enquiries lead to Coggin and Bastow being arrested in the days following Aaron’s death and both were detained in police custody for questioning prior to being charged.

Following the trial, which began on 16 November, the jury found both men guilty of murder and they were later sentenced by Judge Carr to each serve 21 years in prison.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Costa Nassaris said: “This was a planned attack which resulted in the death of a young father in his home in May this year. I’d like to thank Aaron’s family for their support of our investigation and for the dignity and respect they have shown over the past seven months and during the trial.