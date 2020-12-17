Can you help find missing 87-year-old Rosemary Hickey from Harlow

Relatives last heard from Rosemary on Monday 14 December.
It is thought she may be wearing a black hooded jacket and may have a black and white canvas bag.
Police and her family are growing concerned for her welfare and ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Police on 101.
