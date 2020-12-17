A man who killed a woman by running her over in a van has been jailed after pleading guilty to manslaughter

Ashley Tinklin, 37, of Recreation Street, was arrested after police were called to a report of a collision involving a van and a woman in Alfreton Road, Selston, at around 6.20pm on Saturday 25 July.

Thirty-two-year-old Dawn Fletcher, of Chesterfield, was killed in the collision.

It transpired that the incident had followed a dispute between a group of people on Lindley Street, Selston, resulting in Tinklin driving his white Volkswagen van over Dawn. She died at the scene.

Tinklin pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday and was sentenced to six years imprisonment.

In a victim personal statement, Dawn’s family said: “The thoughts of what would have been her final moments will always live with us all.

“We’ve all be robbed of a future, all the things we had planned. Dawn’s children have been robbed of having a mum, having her there, cheering them on, fighting their corner and being proud of their achievements like a mother should be there to do.

“Dawn was always the life and soul of everything and now no matter how hard we try to be happy, it is always painfully obvious that a piece of our all our hearts is gone.

“This Christmas, while it was always going to be hard, the first Christmas without Dawn, it will only be five months since she left us. None of us have fully accepted it and probably never will.

“While we try to carry on with our lives, we always carry with us the loss of Dawn and the awful way she left us.

“The constant reminder that she is no longer here, and the sudden loss is hard to comprehend.

“The realisation that someone you love so much can be taken in an instant is sometimes too much. Her loss will be felt in our family forever.”

Detective Inspector Richard Monk, who led the investigation, said: “This was a horrific incident that resulted in someone losing their life.

“Tinklin’s mindless actions have caused unimaginable pain and loss for Dawn’s family and friends.

“I’d like to thank everyone who worked on this case to build the evidence against Tinklin and also the public for their co-operation and understanding while we were making enquiries in the area.