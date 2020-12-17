Child abduction investigation launched in hunt for missing eight-year-old girl

The girl is believed to be with a neighbour and family friend, Annmarie Lawton, and an unknown man, pictured today in East Street, Bedminster.

Right to left: Annmarie Lawton, Tiolah and man in East Street

Annmarie, 29, visited Tiolah’s home on Wednesday 16 December with a man known only as Adam. She and Adam took Tiolah out soon after 3pm to visit McDonald’s in Sheen Road, Bedminster. They were expected to return within an hour.

They have not brought Tiolah home or returned to Annmarie’s own home since. Tiolah’s mother reported her missing at about 7pm.

While there may be a reasonable explanation police are treating this investigation as an abduction.

Tiolah is described as white, with blonde hair. She was wearing black and white polka dot leggings and a black jacket and had a light-coloured rucksack.

Right to left: Tiolah with unknown man in East Street

Annmarie is white, with long red hair, about 5ft 6ins tall. She was wearing a black bomber jacket with a fur collar, black leggings and black trainers.

Annmarie Lawton

The man is described as in his 20s, about 5ft 6ins tall and stocky with a round face, olive skin and a bald head. He was wearing jeans, a dark grey zip-up hoody and a beanie hat and in the pictures has a light brown padded jacket on.

Do you know who this man is?

Annmarie has links across the greater Bristol area and they may be using public transport.

DCI Ed Yaxley said: “We have no evidence that Tiolah has come to any harm but she has now been absent from home without her mother’s permission for more than 12 hours.

“Annmarie, if you see this, please contact us straight away. We just want to return Tiolah safely back to her family.”