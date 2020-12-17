A Cleckheaton man has been jailed for 30 years after using his car to deliberately run down six colleagues following an argument at a Christmas party

Andrew Wrigglesworth (50) of Shirley Avenue, Birstall was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after previously being found guilty of six counts of attempted murder for the incident outside a Cleckheaton pub on December 22 last year.

His actions were described as ‘horrendous’ and ‘barely conceivable’ by officers from the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who said he had shown no real remorse for what he had done.

Wrigglesworth was found guilty by jury of the six attempted murder offences in August this year following a trial.

Leeds Crown Court heard that he had deliberately driven his red Audi A4 convertible car at his six male victims in the aftermath of a scuffle outside a members’ club on Bradford Road, following a works Christmas party.

The 50-year-old mounted the pavement while driving his car at the men, who were all on foot.

He then made off at speed from the scene in his heavily damaged vehicle and was later located at his home address by officers.

A 43-year-old Cleckheaton man, who was the most seriously injured of the six victims, sustained life changing injuries as a result of the attack.

Detective Inspector Andrew Cass from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said:

“This was an absolutely horrendous offence and we welcome the strong sentence handed down to Wrigglesworth today.

“It is barely conceivable that someone would attempt to carry out such an outrageous and brutal act, especially against their own colleagues.

“His actions resulted in six men being literally mown down with one man receiving injuries which will stay with him for the rest of his life.”

He added: “A jury of Wrigglesworth’s peers determined he had attempted to murder all six of his victims on that Christmas evening, and there is no doubt in our minds that such an outcome must have been his intent in acting in the way he did.