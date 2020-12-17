Two men have been jailed in connection with the serious assault of a man in Bradford

The incident happened on 12 April this year and officers were called to a property on Hopbine Avenue in Bradford.

David Stewart inflicted a violent and sustained attack on his male victim.

When emergency services arrived at the address, they found a man with serious injuries and he was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

David Stewart, 33, of Hopbine Avenue, West Bowling, Bradford, and Jason Cowgill, 39, of Hopkinson Drive, Bierley, Bradford, appeared at Bradford Crown Court to face the charges.

Stewart pleaded guilty to GBH at an earlier hearing while Cowgill admitted assisting an offender.

Today (16 December) both men appeared at Bradford Crown Court. Stewart received a custodial sentence of 10 years and 11 months while Cowgill was imprisoned for two years.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson, who led the investigation, said: “These two men have been handed prison sentences for their actions on that day. They were involved in a vicious attack in which Stewart inflicted horrific injuries on the victim which were initially believed to be life threatening. They are, however, life changing.

“The incident was deeply distressing for the victim and his family, but he has made some recovery from his injuries.