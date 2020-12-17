Two men, who were part of a drugs network in Swindon, have been jailed for a total of 15-years for supplying cocaine to users in the town

Ashley Hunt, aged 31, and Nicholas Bullock, also aged 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property at a hearing at Swindon Crown Court in May 2019.

Hunt, from Chipping Sodbury, South Gloucestershire was sentenced to eight-years-and-two-months in prison; Bullock, from Kingswood, South Gloucestershire was given seven-years-and-four-months in May 2020.

Their arrests followed a Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) operation in 2018, where members of the Swindon network were observed dealing in illicit drugs.

Although the men were sentenced in May this year, we are only able to report this outcome of the case now as we were awaiting the end of another trial.

Detective Sergeant Neil Hilton, who led the investigation for SOCU, said: “This is a good result following some intensive investigation work from the team, as it reflects the seriousness of dealing this type of drug.

“These two men were principle members in this drugs network, controlling part of the operation from their end in Bristol.

“These sentencings show that if you deal in illicit drugs, we will target you and your associates and pursue a prosecution. Illegal drug dealing can hit a community hard and always has a negative impact on those living in the area – be it the innocent as well as those who the drugs are supplied to.

“I’d continue to urge members of the public to help us build on our intelligence by reporting their concerns or any suspicious incidents in their neighbourhood, like drug dealing or unexplained wealth, so the appropriate action can be taken. Please call 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.”