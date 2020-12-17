Two men who left another man with a broken nose and serious cuts to his face have been sentenced

Macauley Colledge, 22 and Niall Carnworth, 20 attacked their teenage victim in Kingswood Road, Nuneaton in March last year.

Warwick Crown Court heard Carnworth punched the victim to the floor where he continued to punch and kick him before Colledge smashed a bottle in the victim’s face.

Video footage of the incident posted on social media helped lead to Colledge and Carnworth being identified as the attackers.

Colledge and Carnworth both pleaded guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Colledge previously of Swannest Grove, Nuneaton was sentenced to two years in prison to run alongside a prison sentence he is currently serving.

Carnworth of Hardy Close, Nuneaton was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years.