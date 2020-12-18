Detectives from the Met’s North East Command Unit are appealing for information after a man was kidnapped outside an address in Newham

On Wednesday, 16 December at 11.44am police were called to reports of a man being taken from a vehicle in Barwick Road, E7 and bundled into a blue Citroen Berlingo van that drove off with him inside. Another vehicle may have been involved and officers are keen to identify this vehicle.

Police launched immediate enquiries to locate the vehicle and when it was located, initiated an authorised pursuit.

At one point during the pursuit, the van collided with a police car, damaging it but not injuring the officers within.

The pursuit continued to the A12 in east London where the suspect vehicle drove the wrong way up the carriageway, coming to a stop at the junction with St Leonards Road in Poplar at around noon.

Following a brief foot chase, two males were arrested on suspicion of kidnap and traffic-related offences. They were taken to an east London police station where they remain at this time.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot and enquiries continue to establish his identity and his whereabouts.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, was found injured in the back of the van. His injuries were not life threatening.

Detective Sergeant David Doig of the Met’s North East Command said: “Due to the reckless and dangerous driving of the suspect vehicle, it was sheer luck that this fast time response did not result in injuries to members of the public or police officers.

“The incident took place in the middle of the day and a number of motorists on the A12 stopped their vehicles when they were faced with the van driving on the wrong side of the carriageway. I am keen to hear from those motorists.

“Please contact police if you saw any part of the kidnap in Forest Gate, the pursuit, or the vehicle when it came to a stop on the A12, particularly if you have dash-cam footage.

“No matter how insignificant you think your information might be, if you witnessed any part of this sequence of events please don’t hesitate. Make the call and share what you saw with us.”

Anyone who has information or who witnessed this incident should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 3044/16DEC.