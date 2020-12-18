Four years in prison for Sheffield stabbing

A 27-year-old man has been jailed for four years after admitting stabbing another man in Sheffield earlier this year.

Emmanuel Oni appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday 15 December where he was sentenced to four years in prison, after pleading guilty to Section 20 assault at an earlier hearing.

At around 11.50pm on Friday 12 June, emergency services were called to Bowden Wood Close in Sheffield, following reports a man had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old man with serious stab injuries to his back, face and fingers.

Before being taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, the victim told officers that his attacker had gone into a property on the street. Police arrested Oni at his home address and took him into custody.

PC Jennifer Guest, who investigated the incident, said: “The injuries the victim suffered were severe and initially were thought to be life-threatening. Thankfully, this was not the case and I am pleased that he has been able to recover. I am grateful to him for his support throughout our inquiry.

“Oni has accepted responsibility for his violent and dangerous behaviour that evening, which could so easily have resulted in a fatality. We do not tolerate knife crime in South Yorkshire and I hope the victim is reassured by the swift action taken to bring Oni into custody and put him before the court for this crime.”