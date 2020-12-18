An assault that left a man with life-altering injuries has resulted in a man being jailed

On the evening of Monday 23 December 2019, a man and a woman visited Burger King in Upper Parliament Street after a few drinks with friends.

A minor dispute in the restaurant resulted in 35-year-old Damien Rhodes, of Stoke Lane, Gedling, punching a 42-year-old man. The final punch knocked him unconscious.

The man had been seriously injured and was taken to hospital for treatment, and was left in a coma for six days.

He had multiple bleeds to his brain and skull fractures that required extensive surgery to treat. He is still recovering from the wounds he suffered that evening and it is likely the rest of his life will be significantly altered as a result.

Rhodes was arrested the day after the attack following a media appeal, and an investigation by detectives and officers at Nottinghamshire Police resulted in Rhodes being jailed for one year and four months at Nottingham Crown Court this week (Monday 14 December) for the assault.

Detective Constable Natalia Montano, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This case is an example of how a minor dispute can escalate and have devastating consequences for both the victim and the suspect.

“This incident has ruined the lives of all parties involved, particularly the victim who is suffering with several medical complications as a result of this attack.

“There is no underestimating the potential consequences of the situation – it was possible that the victim could have died.

“Whilst it is important that justice is delivered for the victim, it is difficult to celebrate a situation where so many lives have been impacted upon.”

If you are a victim of assault or witness something suspicious in your area, please do not hesitate to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or in an emergency, dial 999.