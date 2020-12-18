Officers moved after probe launched into proactive patrol following recent reports of robberies

At approximately 4.50pm on Tuesday, 8 December officers from the North Area Basic Command Unit stopped a group of males outside a school in West Green Road, Haringey.



Officers were in the area on a proactive patrol following recent reports of robberies.

One of the males was detained for the purpose of a search. A crowd formed and officers made a circle around the male.

During the incident, three officers suffered injuries. Two of the officers were taken to hospital and subsequently discharged. Another male was also taken to hospital for treatment to a facial injury and was also subsequently discharged.

Four males, all aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and have been bailed to return to a north London police station on a date in January.

Detective Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, Commander of the North Area Basic Command Unit, said: “I am aware of videos circulating on social media showing part of the incident and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.

“A criminal investigation is underway to ascertain how the officers received their injuries and welfare support is being provided to them.

“A public complaint has been received and we recognise the community concern around this incident so we have made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The IOPC has taken the investigation as independent.

“It is important to remember that videos show a snap shot in time and the wider context is not immediately obvious. I would ask that our communities allow us the time for the incident to be reviewed in full so that all the circumstances can be established.”