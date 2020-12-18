Two Arrested for attempted murder in Southampton

Officers have arrested two men in connection with a serious assault in Southampton.



The incident occurred shortly before 11.30am on Tuesday 15 December in Cowdray Close, Southampton.



An 18-year-old man was approached by two men who assaulted him.



The victim suffered stab wounds to his chest, arm and leg during the assault.



He was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious, yet not threatening injuries.



An 18-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and acquire / use / possess criminal property.



A 19-year-old man also from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.



Both remain in custody at this time.



Anyone who has any information, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44200482884.