House party shut down and partygoers fined for breaching Covid rules

Guests at an Islington house party were each handed fixed penalty notices this week after willfully breaching the coronavirus rules.

Officers from the Met were called to a residential property on Cardozo Road, Islington, N7, shortly before midnight on Wednesday, 16 December.

Owing to the risks that gatherings such as these pose, officers decided to take enforcement action against the partygoers. A total of 19 fixed penalty notices were issued.

Chief Inspector Pete Dearden from the Met’s Islington Policing team, said: “This was the first day under heightened restrictions purposefully put in place to prevent the spread of the virus. The infection rate in Islington is increasing, and frankly it is shocking to see people act with total contempt for the rules, willing to put the health of their community at risk.

“That is exactly why officers on scene took action to issue multiple people with fixed penalty notices. We will continue to work across the borough to clamp down on these offences, taking enforcement action where necessary.”