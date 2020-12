A body has been discovered inside a property in #Southall after neighbours reported a “foul smell”. Met Police say at 2:53pm they were called to an address on The Crescent after a person was found deceased. The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

The Met added: “Officers are not discussing the circumstances of the discovery any further at this stage”. Locals have made claim that the body being found “stuffed inside a suitcase inside a deserted property”.

Police remain at the scene.