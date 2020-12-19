An Essex Police officer has died following a collision involving a motorbike and a lorry

.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. At this stage, Police are not be naming the officer and would ask anyone commenting to respect the privacy of his loved ones.

The Police officer, who was off-duty, was riding a motorbike on the A414 at Writtle at around 1.55pm on Thursday 18th December 2020 when it was involved in a collision with a lorry.

The road was closed while we investigated.

No-one has been arrested.

Police investigating the collision need anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them.

If you have any information please call us on 101 quoting incident 572 of 17 December or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.