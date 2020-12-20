Teenager gunned down and stabbed in Forest Gate

Man treated after being shot and stabbed in Forest Gate

A man has been taken to hospital after he was found with gunshot injuries and stab wounds in Forest Gate on Saturday (December 19) night.

Police attended Dunbar Road, E7, shortly before 9pm after they were called to a shooting

Once there, they found a man, believed to be in his late teens, with gunshot injuries

He was also suffering from a stab wound.

He is now stable in hospital receiving treatment.

The Metropolitan Police said: “At 20:50hrs on Saturday, 19 December, police were informed of a shooting on Dunbar Road, E7.

“Officers attended and found a man, believed to be aged in his late teens, on Skelton Road suffering from gunshot injuries.

“The man had also been stabbed. Officers provided first aid.

“Paramedics from London’s Air Ambulance treated the man at the scene before he was taken to an east London hospital.

“He remains in a stable condition; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“A knife has been recovered.

“At this early stage, there have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6761/19Dec.”