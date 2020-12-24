Amber Met Office Weather Warning issued

London & South East England

South West England

Wales For the following regions:

Storm Bella will bring disruption to travel and utilities over parts of south and southeast England and south Wales

Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

Some roads and bridges likely to close

Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Issued by the Met Office at 10:49 on Thursday, 24 December 2020