Amber Met Office Weather Warning issued

December 24, 2020
1 Min Read
For the following regions:

  • London & South East England
  • South West England
  • Wales
Storm Bella will bring disruption to travel and utilities over parts of south and southeast England and south Wales
  • Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected
  • Some roads and bridges likely to close
  • Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
  • Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life
  • Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties
  • There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
Issued by the Met Office at 10:49 on Thursday, 24 December 2020