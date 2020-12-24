Amber Met Office Weather Warning issued

For the following regions:
- London & South East England
- South West England
- Wales
Storm Bella will bring disruption to travel and utilities over parts of south and southeast England and south Wales
- Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected
- Some roads and bridges likely to close
- Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life
- Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties
- There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
Issued by the Met Office at 10:49 on Thursday, 24 December 2020