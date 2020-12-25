The man found guilty of murdering David Bello-Monerville during a violent robbery in June 2019 has been jailed.

David, 38, was fatally stabbed on 18 June 2019 as he tried to detain one of a gang who had ransacked his home. David’s two brothers were injured in the same incident.

Nathan Harewood, 29 formerly of Pert Close, Muswell Hill, N10 was found guilty of David’s murder following a trial at the Old Bailey that lasted from 26 October to 1 December.

At the same court on Tuesday, 22 December, he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 31 years.

Two other men stood trial alongside Harewood and were convicted of David’s manslaughter, the burglary that led up to it and the assault on his brothers.

Khalil Rehman, 27 of George Crescent, Muswell Hill and Francis Appiageyi, 28 of no fixed address, were both jailed for 13 years and six months.

On the evening he was killed, David had been at home with his brother Jonathan in Welbeck Road, East Barnet. Unbeknownst to them, Harewood, Rehman and Appiageyi had travelled to the area in a rented car, armed with two knives and a hammer, with the intention of gaining entry to David’s flat and robbing him.

The three suspects waited outside until 10.40pm when David and his brother left to go to a nearby shop. They rushed past the brothers and into David’s flat, stealing his laptop and other property.

Shut outside, David alerted a neighbour to call the police and Jonathan called another brother, Taiye, who made his way from his home nearby.

As David and his brothers waited outside for the police, Harewood, Rehman and Appiageyi emerged and tried to flee.

The brothers attempted to stop them leaving and a fight ensued. Rehman was initially restrained and called out for help.

Realising his accomplice had been caught, Harewood ran back. He stabbed David five times in the back while Taiye was stabbed in the arm and Jonathan in the leg.

Officers attended with paramedics and David was rushed to hospital where, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he later died.

Officers were able to recover a knife sheath nearby with Appiageyi’s DNA on it along with the knife Harewood had used. They also found Harewood’s blood at the scene, he had cut his hand while wielding the knife during the attack.

On leaving the scene, Rehman returned to the car and phone records show he was in contact with Appiageyi in order to meet up with him and flee the area together. He also made contact with Harewood throughout the hours following the incident.

All three suspects were arrested over the course of the next ten days and subsequently charged with David’s murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) said: “Today’s sentencing brings to an end a lengthy investigation and a trial that lasted more than a month. Each day will have been a reminder for David’s family of the tragic loss they have experienced. I pay tribute to them and the strength they have shown.

“This was a senseless and barbaric crime. Armed with knives and a hammer, Harewood, Rehman and Appiageyi invaded David’s home. When he and his brothers stepped in to prevent their escape, Harewood carried out a brutal attack.

“I am pleased that after 18 long months, we have been able to secure justice for David’s family.”

David’s mother, Linda Burke-Monerville, thanked officers for their efforts to secure a conviction and for the support they provided to the family.

In a victim impact statement provided to the court, she said: “My son was a hard-working man. A wonderful human being and a wonderful son. His brothers and sisters looked up to him, and despite the other tragedies that have afflicted this family, David strived to be the best man that he could be.

“Our family has struggled to comprehend how we could lose David in such horrific circumstances and this has devastated all of us.

“I am truly broken. A mother should not bury her son and I am suffering in ways that words cannot describe.

“What these men did that night, whatever it was that they set out to do, has changed our world forever.”