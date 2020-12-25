Police are appealing for information to find 17-year-old Mike Reaney who has been reported as missing.
Mike, from Malpas, Newport was reported as missing this morning and concern is growing for his welfare.
He is described as being 5ft9, of stocky build with black hair.
He was last seen wearing a red tracksuit hooded top and black adidas tracksuit bottoms.
He has links to Cwmbran.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call Police on 101 quoting reference 2000463169.
Have you seen this missing teenager?
December 25, 2020
1 Min Read
