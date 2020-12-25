A man has sadly died following a collision in Broad Green, near Coggeshall

Emergency services were called shortly after 4.20pm today (Thursday 24 December) to a collision involving a motorbike and a van on the A120 near Bracks Lane.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, sadly died at the scene.

The van driver, a 31-year-old man from Ipswich, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.

We’d like to thank members of the public who stopped to assist the motorcyclist before emergency services arrived.

A section of the road remains closed while forensic examination work is carried out and the scene is cleared.

Witnesses and any drivers who were in the area and have dash cam footage are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on [email protected]