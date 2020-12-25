Police appeal for dashcam footage following serious collision in Chelmsford

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision at the Army and Navy roundabout, Chelmsford, that occurred at 1.05pm on Thursday 17 December.

A dark-coloured vehicle and a black Vauxhall Antara have been involved in a collision at the entrance of Van Diemans Road whilst the traffic lights were red.

There were no reported injuries, but the collision caused damage to the rear bumper of the Antara.

The driver of the dark-coloured vehicle stopped initially, then drove away from the scene down Parkway.

We are asking anyone in the area at the time to check their dashcam for any footage of the collision and to preserve it for us.

Call 101, quoting incident 499 of 17 December, if you saw what happened or can help us with any dashcam footage. You can use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm or you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk/.