The 15-year-old was last seen yesterday (Wednesday) at around 4pm in Luton.
He is 5’6’’ and of a stocky build.
If you have any information please call 101, or report online via https://crowd.in/bEFwSM, and quote reference MPL/2865/20
Have you seen missing Alvin Ndungu?
December 25, 2020
1 Min Read
