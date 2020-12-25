Bedforshire BREAKING LUTON

Have you seen missing Alvin Ndungu?

December 25, 2020
1 Min Read
The 15-year-old was last seen yesterday (Wednesday) at around 4pm in Luton.
He is 5’6’’ and of a stocky build.
If you have any information please call 101, or report online via https://crowd.in/bEFwSM, and quote reference MPL/2865/20

