Police are appealing for witnesses following two separate reports of a man carrying a knife in East Grinstead

Around 6pm on Saturday 26 December, two boys – who are unknown to each other – were approached by a man while on opposite sides of Blackwell Farm Road.

The suspect reportedly showed the boys a knife, which was hidden under his clothing, and implied that he was looking to commit a robbery.

They were both able to run off to a place of safety and whilst shaken, were both unharmed and neither had anything taken from them.

The suspect is described as white, about 18-years-old, 5’9”, slightly overweight, with short hair, wearing a black puffer jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

This is a concerning incident where someone appears to have gone out intent on committing a robbery and has boasted about carrying a knife to put his potentially intended victims in fear. The quick thinking of the boys involved has resulted in the offender leaving empty-handed.

Anyone with any information which could assist in our investigation, including CCTV or doorbell camera footage which may have captured what happened, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 917 of 26/12.