A murder investigation is underway following a stabbing in Lambeth

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a residential address in Clapham Road, SW9 at approximately 9.10pm on Sunday, 27 December.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, suffering stab injuries. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Work continues to identify and inform next of kin have; a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place tomorrow (Tuesday, 29 December).

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder; he remains in custody.

Both parties are known to each other.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4005, call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 5579/27Dec.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.