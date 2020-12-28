Police charged man over Dunmow sex attacks

A man’s due to appear in court in April charged in connection with reports two women were sexually assaulted in Dunmow.

It was reported two women were touched inappropriately near to Flitch Way on 1 June.

Andrea Flauto, 23, of Hadham Road, Bishop’s Stortford was arrested in August and has now been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on 7 April.