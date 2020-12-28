A man’s due to appear in court in April charged in connection with reports two women were sexually assaulted in Dunmow.
It was reported two women were touched inappropriately near to Flitch Way on 1 June.
Andrea Flauto, 23, of Hadham Road, Bishop’s Stortford was arrested in August and has now been charged with two counts of sexual assault.
He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on 7 April.
Police charged man over Dunmow sex attacks
December 28, 2020
1 Min Read
A man’s due to appear in court in April charged in connection with reports two women were sexually assaulted in Dunmow.
You may also like
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON
Southampton twins Katy and Emma Davis die of Covid-19
April 25, 2020
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Isle of Wight residents make claim of body find
April 28, 2019
BREAKING • CROYDON • LONDON
First Picture of the Victim who was hacked to death in Croydon
February 27, 2020
BREAKING • DORSET
One dead four serious in A35 Bere Regis coll
July 15, 2018
LATEST NEWS
Person Hit by Train at Southend Central Railway station
December 22, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Residents evacuated from Isle of Wight Caravan Park
April 21, 2019
LATEST NEWS
Three vehicles destroyed by fire
April 21, 2019
DAGENHAM • ESSEX • LATEST NEWS
Man punched in the face in Dagenham
November 19, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Roll over closed two lanes on the M2 in Kent
October 1, 2020
BREAKING
Reading Murder probe reclassified as manslaughter
April 14, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Driver narrowly avoids head on collision
May 4, 2018
GOSPORT • HAMPSHIRE
New Winter Support Package To Protect Jobs
October 23, 2020
BREAKING • CROUCHEND • LONDON
Police storm #CrouchEnd after ten hour roof top stand off
August 18, 2020
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
No Insurance driver tried to play hide and seek
March 8, 2019
BREAKING • LEICESTER
“Our daughter was only 21 years old when she was murdered”
September 13, 2020
BREAKING • DORSET
Two arrested after Fatal Hit and Run in Bournemouth
October 4, 2017
BREAKING
Teenage aged girl abused on Yateley Common
June 8, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • SUSSEX
Driver from stolen vehicle makes off from Police in Kent
August 5, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON
Charges after man gave police the slip
July 3, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Gillingham murder detectives request dashcam footage
February 17, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Car ploughs into Kent nightclub leaving many injured
March 18, 2018
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
New fencing for Lord Louis Library to stop anti-social behaviour
February 14, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Pensioner knocked from his bike in Petersfield Hit and Run
August 30, 2018
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • GILLINGHAM • KENT
First Picture of Gillingham Fatal Knife attack Victim “Tony”
December 22, 2019
BREAKING • LAWLESS BRITAIN • LONDON
Man in his 20’s fights for his life after stabbing
April 21, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Migrants found in back of Lorry on M25 Motorway in Kent
July 3, 2017
BREAKING • KENT
Travelling A2 drug dealer jailed
March 13, 2019
KENT • MAIDSTONE • MEDWAY
M2 Closed Coast-bound due to police incident near Maidstone
December 21, 2019
LATEST NEWS
Cash Stolen from Man in Bootle Robbery
May 22, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Man found guilty of Hackney Murder
April 3, 2019
ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
Fuel starvation caused Bembridge plane to crash
June 28, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • TUNBRIDGE WELLS
Suspect charged after drugs stolen in Tonbridge pharmacy burglary
January 22, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Man Stab in Finsbury Park, North London
February 1, 2020
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Long Delays on M20 closed between Junction 8 and Junction 9 after Road surface fails
November 26, 2019
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Chatham rapist sentenced to eight years
October 11, 2019
BREAKING • SURREY
Man crushed to death by shop roller shutter in Woking
October 26, 2017
BOGNOR REGIS • BREAKING • BRIGHTON • MANSFIELD • SUSSEX
Sussex Police are concerned for missing Eriglen Morina
October 6, 2020