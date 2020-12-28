Detectives are investigating the death of a four-year-old boy in Plumstead

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 7.49am on Sunday, 27 December, to a report of the death of a child at a flat in Invermore Place, SE18. The boy was found lifeless and, despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the address and taken into police custody.

She was charged on 27 December with the child’s murder and appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on 28 December. She has been remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 30 December.

The woman and the child are related, and next of kin have been informed. We are not naming them at this time.

Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances. A post-mortem examination will be held on Thursday, 31 December.