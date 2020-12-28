Essex Police are investigating a life changing collision on the A128 in Bulphan Essex

A car and a motorbike were in collision near to Ye Olde Plough House at around 6pm today (Monday 28 December).

The road has been closed while officers investigate and it’s anticipated it will remain shut well into tonight.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and plan their journey.

Officers appreciate your patience and understanding.

If you saw anything or have any dashcam footage Police need you to call them on 101 quoting incident 862 of 28 December or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.