There are now around 100 firefighters tackling a fire on George Street in #Croydon

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire at a shop with flats above on George Street in Croydon.

Firefighters are tackling a fire at a three-storey building, made up of a ground floor shop with flats above. A small amount of ducting between the ground and first floor and a small amount of the void between the two floors is alight.

The Brigade was call at 4.30pm. Fire crews from Croydon, Woodside, Norbury, West Norwood, Forest Hill, Bromley, Wallington and Purley fire stations are at the scene.