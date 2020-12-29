“I just want to thank all emergency service workers, many of whom will leave their warm houses as they kiss their family’s goodbye this Christmas, to head off to work”

A Christmas Message from Lissie Harper to thank all those who have supported the fight for #HarpersLaw in 2020.

Lissie said: “As we all come to the end of a year that I know none of us will ever forget, a year of unprecedented change and new ways of life. I just want to express my sincere thanks for all of your support and kindness as I continue my battle for Justice.

“As the journey for Harper’s Law continues with determination, I feel now more than ever the importance of unity. The unity I have felt as part of the Thin Blue Line family. The unity I continue to feel as I still receive messages of support and encouragement for people all over the world.

“I wish you all good health and happy times as we head into another unpredictable year. But a year that I know without question will see more of the same compassion and kindness that so many give without expectation. Some of which I myself have been fortunate to experience.

“In 2021, the battle for Harper’s Law will continue. A reminder that this new law would mean anyone found guilty of killing a police officer, firefighter, nurse, doctor, prison officer or paramedic would be jailed for life.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their continuing support – and our petition calling for this vital law change now has more than 750,000 signatures www.change.org/harperslaw

“My campaign would not be where it is today without the incredible help of the Harper’s Law team… including friends at Thames Valley Police Federation, all of whom stand with me in fighting this vital mission.

“Most of all I just want to say thank you so much to all emergency service workers, many of whom will leave their warm houses as they kiss their family’s goodbye this Christmas to head off to work to help and protect us all.

“We owe you so much and hope in time to offer you so very much more… Merry Christmas”

Lissie

x