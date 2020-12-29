A man has died following a collision involving a motorbike and a car on the A128 at Bulphan

The collision happened near to Ye Old Plough House at around 6pm yesterday (Monday 28 December).
Sadly, a man riding the motorbike – a white Honda CRF 1100 – died at the scene.
The driver of the car – a white Mercedes A Class – was not injured.
The road was closed while we investigated and was re-opened at around 12.30am.
Police would like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding.
If you saw anything or have any dashcam of the collision or the moments leading up to it officers from Essex Police need to speak to you.
Please call Police on 101 quoting incident 862 of 28 December or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
