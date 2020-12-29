More than 2,700 customers filed their Self Assessment tax return on Christmas Day, HM Revenue and Customs have revealed

The peak time for completing tax returns was 2pm to 3pm, with more than 200 customers pressing send on their online form.

The Self Assessment deadline is on 31 January 2021. Customers can complete their tax returns online ahead of the deadline and at a time that suits them. Every year, HMRC sees thousands of customers using the festive period to get their documents in order and complete the task.

Once Self Assessment customers have completed their 2019 to 2020 tax return, and know how much tax is owed, they can set up their own payment plan to help spread the cost of their tax liabilities, up to the value of £30,000. They can use the self-serve Time to Pay facility to set up monthly direct debits online. Interest will be applied to any outstanding balance from 1 February 2021.

To find out if they are eligible, customers can visit GOV.UK to find out more about the service.

Karl Khan, HMRC’s Interim Director General for Customer Services, said:

“Online Self Assessment means customers can do their tax returns at any time, day or night – even on Christmas Day if they want to.

“We’re here to help customers get their tax right, and there’s support available 24/7 like help sheets, webinars and YouTube videos. Search ‘Self Assessment’ on GOV.UK to find out more.”

In total, 31,400 customers completed their 2019 to 2020 tax returns between 24 and 26 December:

Christmas Eve: 20,200 tax returns were filed. The peak time for filing was 11am to 11.59am when 2,892 returns were received

Christmas Day: 2,700 tax returns were filed. The peak time for filing was 2pm to 2.59pm when 214 returns were received

Boxing Day: 8,500 tax returns were filed. The peak time for filing was 3pm to 3.59pm when 858 returns were received

Be aware of copycat HMRC websites and phishing scams. Customers should always type in the full online address www.gov.uk/hmrc to get the correct link for their Self Assessment tax return online securely and free of charge. They also need to be alert if someone calls, emails or texts claiming to be from HMRC, saying that they can claim financial help, are due a tax refund or owe tax. It might be a scam. Check GOV.UK for information on how to recognise genuine HMRC contact.