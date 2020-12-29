Officers from the Violence Suppression Unit have recovered a knife and made an arrest while proactively patrolling in Croydon

At approximately 11:05am on Tuesday, 29 December, the officers were carrying out patrols around Thornton Heath and Croydon High Street, when they saw a moped with both a rider and pillion passenger acting suspiciously, travelling along Brigstock Road.

As soon as they noticed the officers they made off at speed.

Officers searched the area for the suspects and found the pillion passenger – a 19-year-old man – a short time after, hiding behind a parked vehicle on Boswell Road.

He was detained, and officers then found a large Rambo-style knife underneath the same car he was hiding behind. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and remains in custody.

PC Butler, from the South Violence Suppression Unit, said: “Officers are regularly patrolling areas known for violence and robbery to remove dangerous weapons like this off the streets – I hope the local community feel reassured by this knife recovery and our proactivity.

“If anyone has any information about those who are carrying weapons or where weapons are being hidden, please contact us – it could stop someone from being seriously injured or killed.”

+ Community intelligence can be used to great effect to not only detect but also prevent crime, to keep London safe and save lives. If you don’t want to speak to the police, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They are a totally independent charity and you will remain 100% anonymous – they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Alternatively, visit their website.