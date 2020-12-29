Detectives have launched a murder investigation after being called to a property in Aldham

Police were called to a house on Halstead Road shortly after 1pm on Tuesday 29 December following reports that a man inside the property was unresponsive.

Sadly, the victim, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area from 3pm yesterday, Monday 28 December, and may have witnessed anything suspicious. We’d also like to hear from anyone who has doorbell footage, dashcam footage or CCTV in the local area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact our Major Crime Team on 101 quoting incident 512 of 29 December or please email [email protected]

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.