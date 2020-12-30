A major incident has been declared in Essex this morning due to the rising numbers of people needing hospital treatment for Covid. Admissions are now higher than during the first peak in April.
Major incident declared in Essex
December 30, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • DORSET
Forty Firefighters Battle House Fire In Christchurch
June 20, 2016
LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Woman Dies in fatal collision in Malden
August 16, 2018
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Boy rushed to hospital after breaking leg
April 19, 2019
BREAKING • SUSSEX • WADHURST
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision near Wadhurst
December 14, 2020
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Family Release Video Showing Dangers of Driving Tired
August 5, 2017
ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
Have you seen Stolen Transit Van
April 30, 2019
BEXLEYHEATH • BREAKING • KENT • LONDON
Social distancing?? It’s 6 people
October 9, 2020
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH
Trio rescued from Chalk Pit in Portsmouth by Fire Service
March 19, 2017
BREAKING • KENT
Two arrested following vehicle stop in Ramsgate
April 1, 2019
HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH
Yellow weather warning issued for the South Coast
February 7, 2016
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Cyclist Stabbed Outside Tesco Express southampton
May 22, 2016
CANTERBURY • KENT • LATEST NEWS
Shoplifter barred from Canterbury city centre
March 17, 2020
BREAKING • SURREY
Police arrest Man in connection with Woking Robbery
July 19, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
A storm warning has been issued for parts of Kent
February 23, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Thunder and lighting expected to hit the SouthCoast
June 30, 2018
BREAKING • CROYDON • LONDON
Arrest made in connection with the murder of Met Police Sergeant Matt Ratana
November 13, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON • MUSWELL HILL
Detectives investigating a stabbing in Haringey have charged four men
October 11, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTH WEST
Scammers or Scum Selling Cancer Leaflets …?
February 22, 2017
PORTSMOUTH
Easter family fun at Portsmouth museums
March 24, 2016
KENT • LATEST NEWS • MISSING
Officers continue to appeal for help in finding Christopher Fisher
August 13, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Search continues for missing boy in Sandwich
August 20, 2019
BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT
Appeal to locate missing man from Gillingham
July 16, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Kent Police Officers honoured at awards ceremony
May 21, 2018
FAREHAM
Vandals Damage Fareham Charity Shop Roof
March 8, 2016
BREAKING
Police Nick Trio after House Breaks in Totton
April 11, 2017
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police carry out drugs raid at Southsea Property
March 28, 2018
HAMPSHIRE
Man arrested for drug offences following warrant in Hedge End
October 23, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
A21 Pembury Kent closed in both directions following Life Changing Collision
November 12, 2017
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Man Killed in Brutal Totton Stabbing named as Courtney Jones
August 29, 2018
BREAKING • CATFORD • KENT • LONDON
Massive gridlock in Catford after new Covid Testing Centre is opened
September 18, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Casualty of Cranbrook Collision airlifted to London Hospital
March 9, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Fire Crews Called to Tackle Blaze in Tottenham
May 2, 2018
BREAKING • HERTS • HODDESDON • MISSING
Have you seen missing Barry Murphy
July 14, 2020
BREAKING • GRAVESEND • KENT
Gravesend Rapist Jailed for 18 years
May 18, 2018
BREAKING • COVID19
New guidance for households with possible COVID-19 infection
March 17, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • SHEPPEY
Homes Evacuated after Sheppey Cliff fall
May 30, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON
BOATS2020 cancelled over Southampton City Council fears
September 10, 2020
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
M3 Closed following Car Fire near Basingstoke
November 30, 2016