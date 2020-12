Mark Alexander, 27 of Lambeth was charged with murder on Tuesday, 29 December.

He will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 30 December.

Police were called on the evening of Sunday, 27 December to reports of a disturbance at an address on Clapham Road, SW9.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended; a woman, aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.