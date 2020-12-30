A Yellow weather warning has been put in place for the South and South-East advising of Icy stretches likely to form from Wednesday evening
What to expect Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
Yellow weather warning issued for Sussex,Hampshire,Essex and Kent
December 30, 2020
