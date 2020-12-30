BREAKING ESSEX KENT SUSSEX

Yellow weather warning issued for Sussex,Hampshire,Essex and Kent

December 30, 2020
1 Min Read
A Yellow weather warning has been put in place for the South and South-East advising of Icy stretches likely to form from Wednesday evening
What to expect Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

