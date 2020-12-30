Police in Hampshire has this afternoon renewed an appeal to find missing 17-year-old Joseph

Joseph was believed to be in the vicinity of Twelve Acre Crescent, Farnborough, at around 10am this morning (December 28).

He was initially reported missing from his home in Kempston in Bedfordshire, on 27 November. His family are understandably concerned for his welfare.

Joseph is described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall with a proportionate build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

His clothing at this time is not known, however, he often wears a black padded jacket with a fur-lined hood and white lining, with black trainers with white details.