The UK recorded 981 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the highest number since April

December 30, 2020
The number of new positive tests reported in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday was 50,023 – slightly down on Tuesday’s 53,135.
