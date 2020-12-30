The number of new positive tests reported in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday was 50,023 – slightly down on Tuesday’s 53,135.
The UK recorded 981 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the highest number since April
December 30, 2020
1 Min Read
