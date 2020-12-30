A search is under way after a convicted killer and burglar absconded from a prison in South Yorkshire

Ryan Hill, 41, left Hatfield Open Prison on Christmas Eve and has not returned, police said.

He was jailed for manslaughter in 2008 and was recalled to prison for burglary in 2019.

South Yorkshire Police said he was known to have links to the Wakefield and Upton areas, as well as Milton Keynes and Sowerby, near Thirsk.

He is described as being about 6ft 3ins tall with a medium build and blond hair.

One of his front teeth is missing and he has a number of tattoos including one on his right arm which says ‘bulldog bulldog breed Oggy’.