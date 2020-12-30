A Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to sexual penetration of a corpse following a break in at a funeral parlour

Kasim Khuram, aged 23, from Kenilworth Road, admitted the offence at Birmingham Crown Court after he broke into the Co-op funeral parlour in Great Barr disturbing some of the corpses, searching the property and stealing jewellery on 11 November.

Police arrived after the burglar alarm had been activated and Khuram was arrested at the scene.

Khuram is due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 31 January 2019.