Dangerous pervert who had sex with horse on Yorkshire farm given ten year jail term

A jury convicted Ridgeway of intercourse with an animal and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence after a trial at Leeds Crown Court in December last year.

Julian Ridgeway, 54, was jailed after a court heard he poses a risk of being violent towards people who might catch him having sex with a horse.

Ridgeway, of South Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, has a previous conviction for attempting to murder a 16-year-old girl in 1990 after she caught him about to have sex with her pony.