A paedophile breached a court order just months after being released from prison

Paul Thompson is facing jail once again after he admitted a breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order against him while he was living in Pitsea.

The 27-year-old of Plumleys had previously been jailed in January 2018 after police found indecent images of children as young as seven, while they carried out a monitoring visit at his previous home in Witham in May 2017.

Forensic examination of his computer equipment found 245 indecent images of children including 28 category A – the most serious kind – and 18 images of extreme pornography.

Thompson was jailed for one year and three months and was made subject of the Sexual Harm Prevention Order for eight years.

However, on April 3 last year Thompson was found to have breached this order in his new address in Basildon and appeared at Basildon Crown Court yesterday.

The details of his breach were not disclosed during the short hearing.

Thompson, who remained impassive throughout the hearing, was due to be sentenced, but the case was adjourned until the end of September to allow for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

He is now set to be sentenced during the week commencing September 21.

Recorder Paul Keleher QC told Thompson: “I’m going to adjourn this case to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

“It poses an immediate risk of custody.

“If you fail to attend that it is a separate offence and it could take place in your absence.”

Thompson was released on bail.