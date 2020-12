A first-class stamp for a standard letter will rise by 9p from 76p to 85p.

A second-class stamp for a standard letter will rise by 1p from 65p to 66p.

A first-class stamp for a large letter will rise by 14p from £1.15 to £1.29.

A second-class stamp for a large letter will rise by 8p from 88p to 96p.