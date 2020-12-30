BREAKING LAMBETH LONDON

A woman who was fatally stabbed in #Lambeth on Sunday has been named as 26 year old Azaria Williams

December 30, 2020
1 Min Read
EqfGjCXYAMXboE

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene He was charged with murder and appeared in custody at Croydon Magistrates Court today He is next due to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp